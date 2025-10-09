DMW announces integration of OEC with OFW Travel Pass via eGovPH App

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced the integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) into the existing OFW Travel Pass, streamlining documentation for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through the government’s eGovPH app.

In its latest Facebook video post, the DMW said that balik-manggagawa workers — those returning to the same employer, same job, and same country — can now use the digital OFW Travel Pass as their exit clearance, making travel procedures faster and more convenient.

How to access the OFW Travel Pass

The DMW advised returning OFWs to follow these steps to generate their Travel Pass:

Download the eGovPH app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Create an account using a valid email address and mobile number. Go to the NGA tab, then select DMW. Tap Balik Manggagawa. On the homepage, click Travel Pass. Your OFW Travel Pass profile and QR code will appear — serving as your digital exit clearance.

Integration of OEC into the eTravel system

The move is part of the DMW’s ongoing effort to simplify processes for OFWs by merging the long-standing OEC requirement with the government’s digital travel platform.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said the integration is currently on pilot run under the eGovPH Super App, which aims to unite multiple government services — including those of the DMW — into a single platform.

“Pina-pilot run ngayon yan, and hopefully, by the first day of next year or even possibly earlier, depending on the pilot run, ay maging ganap na siya talaga, lahat na ng returning workers, hopefully pati mga newly-hired workers, yun na yung outcome document,” Cacdac said during an event of the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, Inc. (PASEI) in Pasay City in September.

He explained that while OFWs will still be registered under the DMW for monitoring and assistance, the eTravel Pass now consolidates their documentation.

“Nag-merge na ang e-travel pass at OEC. E-travel pass na ngayon. Basta may eTravel pass ang worker at cleared siya sa DMW, yun na yung pinakadokumento,” he added.