Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW announces integration of OEC with OFW Travel Pass via eGovPH App

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced the integration of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) into the existing OFW Travel Pass, streamlining documentation for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through the government’s eGovPH app.

In its latest Facebook video post, the DMW said that balik-manggagawa workers — those returning to the same employer, same job, and same country — can now use the digital OFW Travel Pass as their exit clearance, making travel procedures faster and more convenient.

How to access the OFW Travel Pass

The DMW advised returning OFWs to follow these steps to generate their Travel Pass:

  1. Download the eGovPH app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  2. Create an account using a valid email address and mobile number.
  3. Go to the NGA tab, then select DMW.
  4. Tap Balik Manggagawa.
  5. On the homepage, click Travel Pass.
  6. Your OFW Travel Pass profile and QR code will appear — serving as your digital exit clearance.

Integration of OEC into the eTravel system

The move is part of the DMW’s ongoing effort to simplify processes for OFWs by merging the long-standing OEC requirement with the government’s digital travel platform.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said the integration is currently on pilot run under the eGovPH Super App, which aims to unite multiple government services — including those of the DMW — into a single platform.

“Pina-pilot run ngayon yan, and hopefully, by the first day of next year or even possibly earlier, depending on the pilot run, ay maging ganap na siya talaga, lahat na ng returning workers, hopefully pati mga newly-hired workers, yun na yung outcome document,” Cacdac said during an event of the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, Inc. (PASEI) in Pasay City in September.

He explained that while OFWs will still be registered under the DMW for monitoring and assistance, the eTravel Pass now consolidates their documentation.

“Nag-merge na ang e-travel pass at OEC. E-travel pass na ngayon. Basta may eTravel pass ang worker at cleared siya sa DMW, yun na yung pinakadokumento,” he added.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 09 at 13.26.56

Astra Tech’s strategic shift repositions botim as fintech powerhouse expanding financial access to over 8.5 million UAE app users

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Holiday 1 1

Migrant Workers Office in Qatar releases 2026 holiday schedule

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 20

SpiceJet Dubai–Delhi flight lands without passengers’ luggage

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 19

Oslo forex stall that denies Gretchen Ho’s mom uses outdated list — DFA

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button