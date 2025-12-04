Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

West Zone celebrates 20th anniversary with grand week-long festivities across UAE

Staff Report

West Zone proudly marked its 20th anniversary with a spectacular week-long celebration that drew massive crowds and enthusiastic participation across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, shoppers flocked to multiple branches, eager to take part in the festivities, enjoy exclusive promotions, and try their luck at exciting prizes—making the anniversary one of the most engaging and widely attended events in the brand’s history.

592361733 1303087311863851 5506708377214678352 n

The celebrations saw active participation from families, friends, and longtime customers, with many returning multiple times to join in the fun. The impressive turnout highlighted the strong connection West Zone has built with its customers over two decades in the UAE, as shoppers fully embraced the interactive activities, special deals, and raffle draws.

592223047 1303087321863850 8359473909971039556 n

The activities kept branches lively all week, featuring games such as the Wheel of Zurprises, the PhotoWall Zone in partnership with Marugame Udon, the GuezZ it to Win itchallenge, and InstaZone photo contests.

The week culminated with winners taking home West Zone shopping vouchers, a hotel stay at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, Marugame Udon meal vouchers, and Cebu Pacific flight tickets, adding to the excitement and sense of celebration.

On-ground activities were hosted at West Zone Al Nahda 1, BurJuman 3, Al Muraqqabat, Satwa 1, Al Khail, Al Barsha 4, Discovery 2, Safestway Bay Al Batha Tower (Business Bay), Al Mariah Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Najda 1 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, all branches nationwide offered limited-time price drops and curated bundle promotions, ensuring every shopper could join in the anniversary celebrations.

592367857 1303087295197186 5779760835947413461 n

The week-long festivities highlighted West Zone’s continued commitment to providing enjoyable shopping experiences and celebrating milestones with its customers across the UAE.

592125175 1302386991933883 4810376916387486031 n 2 593612526 1302386861933896 5034166780259659846 n

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

