PWD IDs may soon be valid for life under proposed law

Persons with permanent disabilities may soon be able to use their PWD identification cards (PWD IDs) for life if a proposed amendment to Republic Act No. 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, is enacted.

Parañaque City 2nd District Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan filed House Bill (HB) No. 6306, which seeks to amend Section 32 of R.A. No. 7277 to allow permanent validity of PWD IDs for individuals with lifelong disabilities, provided the condition is certified by the local health office and verified by the Local Social Welfare Development Office.

“Identification cards issued to persons with permanent disability shall be free of charge and shall be valid during the lifetime of the cardholder,” Yamsuan’s proposed amendment states.

Currently, PWD IDs are valid for about five years, requiring holders to renew their cards, submit new medical certificates, and provide additional documents upon expiration.

Yamsuan said this process is unnecessary for individuals with lifelong disabilities, particularly those from low-income families.

“The renewal of PWD IDs for temporary or progressive conditions is reasonable, but for people with lifelong disabilities, it only adds to their distress and inconvenience,” Yamsuan said, urging for a simplified process on the eve of the International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

HB No. 6306 also defines “permanent disability” by adding two paragraphs to Section 4 of R.A. No. 7277:

• (c) Disability refers to a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more functions or activities of an individual, a record of such impairment, or being regarded as having such an impairment.

• (c-1) Permanent disability refers to a physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairment that substantially limits major bodily functions or activities, is medically determined to be irreversible, and is expected to last a lifetime, as certified by a licensed physician and verified by the LSWDO.

Yamsuan said the bill would also help streamline PWD ID management and prevent fraudulent sales of IDs to ineligible individuals. “Requiring repeated renewals for an unchanging condition contradicts the spirit of accessibility and inclusion promoted by the Magna Carta for PWDs,” he said.

He noted that the burden disproportionately affects indigent PWDs, who rely heavily on social welfare benefits. Data from the Department of Health and the National Council on Disability Affairs show around 2.8 million Filipinos are registered as PWDs, though UNICEF studies suggest the actual number may be higher due to difficulties in the application process.

A similar bill was filed by Senator Lito Lapid in 2020, but it was not enacted before the 18th Congress adjourned.