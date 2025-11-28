Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

West Zone opens anniversary week with offers, games, and exciting prizes across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

West Zone has officially opened its week-long celebration today, Nov. 28, marking its 20th anniversary and the 54th Eid Al Etihad with in-store activities, exclusive promotions, and major prizes across its branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Running until Dec. 3, 2025, the event transforms multiple West Zone locations into activity hubs from 5 to 10 PM, while all branches roll out exclusive discounts and bundle promotions.

Early visitors have begun trying their luck on instant prizes, snapping photos at activity zones, and registering for the major raffle draw, with some already taking home grocery items and vouchers.

f5dff781 51c4 4d58 8357 2b1a5154af90 d72afb81 246d 48e8 8860 5f5025b64968

Among the major prizes include West Zone shopping vouchers, West Zone products, a hotel stay at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, Marugame Udon meal vouchers, and even Cebu Pacific flight tickets.

What’s happening today inside the stores

Shoppers who spend a minimum of AED 100 in a single receipt can take part in all interactive activities, claim instant treats, and register for the major raffle draw.

1. Wheel of Zurprises

Spin the Wheel of Zurprises for a chance to win instant prizes, including West Zone shopping vouchers and West Zone products.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 28 at 17.22.59

2. PhotoWall Zone – in special partnership with Marugame Udon

Snap a selfie at the PhotoWall Zone, brought to you in partnership with Marugame Udon. Post it publicly on your social media, tag and follow @WestzoneGroupUAE and @marugameudonuae, and use the hashtags #WestZone20years #WestZonexMarugameUdon. Daily winners will take home Marugame Udon dine-in vouchers.

3. Zcan to Win

Scan the QR code to register for the raffle draw. Upload a copy of your receipt during registration and keep the original for prize claims. Staff will stamp receipts to prevent duplication. Prizes include West Zone shopping vouchers, Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai hotel stay, Marugame Udon meal vouchers, and Cebu Pacific flight tickets, with winners announced online on 2 December 2025.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 28 at 17.22.58

4. GuezZ it to Win it

Take a chance to guess the total value of all products in the push cart. An exact guess means you win everything inside! Receipts will be stamped to ensure fairness.

5. InstaZone

Take part in the 20th anniversary celebration at InstaZone and share your photo with #WestZone20years for a chance to win daily treats from West Zone.

8248ea29 0371 406e bb2b 7d92bbbfb101 12e8b1ac a018 4037 a3f2 481481b117b5

IMG 5241

Branches hosting on-ground activities:

  • West Zone Al Nahda 1
  • West Zone BurJuman
  • West Zone Al Muraqqabat
  • West Zone Al Satwa
  • West Zone Al Khail
  • West Zone Al Barsha 4
  • West Zone Discovery 2
  • Safestway Bay Al Batha Tower (Business Bay)
  • West Zone Al Mariah Mall in Abu Dhabi
  • West Zone Najda in Abu Dhabi

IMG 5250

Even for those not visiting activity branches, all West Zone locations are offering limited-time price drops and curated bundles as part of the celebration week. Visit the nearest branch now!

