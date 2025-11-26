Filipino industry leaders share expertise on finance, wellness, and career at first TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar

Overseas Filipino workers in Qatar gathered for the first-ever The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum in the country, a half-day event providing practical guidance on financial literacy, wellness and career advancement.

Held at the Hilton Doha West Bay on Nov. 21 as part of the TFT Watchlist Awards, the free forum convened Filipino professionals, industry experts and thought leaders working in Qatar to share knowledge aimed at helping OFWs thrive in their professional and personal lives.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and founder of New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, opened the forum with a powerful call for Filipino empowerment, highlighting pride in the community’s contributions and urging OFWs to be future-ready by continuously leveling up, strengthening financial security, embracing wellness, and investing in themselves as global leaders.

Following her message, the forum transitioned into its first session, “Puhunan mo, asenso mo: The OFW Guide to Smart Investing,” led by Bernardo V. Umali, AVP for Property Advisor Unit, Regional & International Sales at DMCI Homes, and Charles Jumalon Jr., Regional Director at Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. The speakers outlined strategies on saving wisely, evaluating investment opportunities such as real estate, and building long-term financial stability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Arlan P. Beltran, Sr. Manager for Facilities Management at a semi-government, multi-diversified portfolio investment company; Arch. Marvin M. Tejada, Architect – Specification Writer at Arab Engineering Bureau; and Engr. Roel Galceran, Senior Drainage Engineer at Public Works Authority – Ashghal/ASCO Consulting Engineers, discussed regional innovations and sustainable practices that could benefit development in the Philippines in the panel titled “Smart Moves in Infrastructure: What the Philippines Can Learn From the Middle East.”

Health and wellness were the focus of “Healthy ka ba, kabayan? Wellness Insights From Healthcare Experts,” with speakers Dr. Jane Cecille Cadag, Optometrist at East Optics, Doha; Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz from the Dental Department at Qatar University Health Center; and Dr. Dianne Joy Bonsol, Consultant Internal Medicine at DOC Medical Center in Lusail and Al Saad. The panel offered practical advice on maintaining physical health, managing stress and protecting mental well-being for OFWs.

In “I-level Up ang Galing Mo: Empowering the Modern Filipino,” Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, Project Manager/Commercial & Contracts Manager at a leading construction company in Qatar, highlighted the importance of continuous learning, upskilling and self-improvement for career growth.

Dr. Analiza T. Binondo, Senior Business Specialist for Delivery Integration & Operational Readiness at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, delivered a motivational talk titled “Level Up, Kabayan! How Recognition Turns Hard Work Into Honor.” She shared stories of Filipino excellence abroad and reflected on how acknowledgment plays a role in sustaining professional drive and impact.

Throughout the forum, participants were also treated to giveaways as part of the event’s celebration of OFWs.