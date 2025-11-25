The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum makes historic debut in Qatar

The Filipino Times Watchlist Forum made its historic debut in Doha, Qatar, gathering Filipino professionals, community leaders, and partner organizations for its first edition in the country.

Held on November 21, the forum, led by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Publisher of The Filipino Times, opened with a powerful call for empowerment, collaboration, and future-readiness for Filipinos in the region.

In her remarks, Dr. Remo expressed pride and gratitude for the milestone event, emphasizing the importance of platforms that elevate the global Filipino community.

“Filipinos in Qatar and Kuwait are not just workers. You are global contributors, nation-builders, ambassadors of Filipino excellence, and the pillars of your families’ futures. Because of this, empowering yourselves is not optional—it is necessary, and it is urgent,” Dr. Remo said.

Central to her message, she outlined seven reasons why Filipinos in Qatar and Kuwait must be equipped, empowered, and future-ready. Using the acronym LEADERS, she highlighted the need for Filipinos to continuously level up their skills, establish financial security, advance in their careers, draw lessons from the Middle East, embrace wellness, rise through recognition, and strengthen the nation by investing in themselves.

“Over the past decade, many TFT awardees have been promoted just months after receiving their recognition. Employers see the award as a seal of excellence—a powerful signal of competence, leadership, and reliability,” she emphasized.

OFWs who invest in learning, wellness, and financial literacy, she said, ultimately strengthen not just their families but the Philippines as a whole.

Finance, wellness, and career growth

The event featured an impressive roster of speakers from key sectors, including engineering, architecture, real estate, and healthcare.

Among those acknowledged were Bernardo Umali, Assistant Vice President at DMCI Homes; Charles Jumalon, Regional Director at Ayala Land; Dr. Arlan P. Beltran, Senior Facilities Manager at Qatar Navigation (MILAHA); Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana, Project/Commercial Engineer at Al Huda Engineering Works; Engr. Roel L. Galceran, Senior Consultant for Airport Systems & ICT Infrastructure; Dr. Mario S. Oligo, Senior Drainage Engineer at Ashghal; and Arch. Marvin M. Tejada, Architect–Specification Writer at the Arab Engineering Bureau.

Healthcare and medical professionals were also recognized, including Dr. Rosanna M. Barrera, Proctor/SP at Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar; Dr. Jane Cecille Q. Cadag, Optometrist and Business Development Manager at East Optics, Doha; Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz, Dentist at the Primary Healthcare Corporation – Qatar University Health Center; Melody P. Sarmiento, Head Nurse at Hamad Hospital Corporation; and Leah B. Sarsonas, Nursing Director and Resource Person for Credentialing and Accreditation for Private Home Care Agencies. Dr. Remo expressed her enthusiasm in learning from such a powerful and diverse panel of Filipino professionals.

Among the participants in the forum were the top Filipino professionals from Qatar and Kuwait who were later recognized at the evening’s awards ceremony.

Key partners

The forum also highlighted the presence of various Filipino organizations from Qatar, Kuwait, and the wider Middle East who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Filipino Times. These partnerships aim to strengthen joint efforts in supporting Filipinos through community development, training, and professional growth.

Representatives from the Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter, Qatar Knights Elite Eagles Club, Association of Nursing Service Administrators of the Philippines – Qatar Chapter, Filipino Dentists Organization in Qatar, IAM Filipina, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Qatar Chapter, Grand Majestic Eagles Club, Overseas Filipino Investors & Entrepreneurs Movement, Las Damas de Rizal Doha Chapter, Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Qatar Chapter, Philippine Nurses Association – Qatar Chapter, and the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers, Inc. – Qatar Chapter were recognized during the event.

Dr. Remo also extended her gratitude to the New Perspective Media Group and The Filipino Times team for their leadership in mounting this milestone event. She emphasized the commitment of The Filipino Times—now reaching five million audiences monthly—to champion the stories, achievements, and aspirations of Filipinos around the world.

The inaugural edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait Forum marks a groundbreaking moment for Filipinos in the region, bringing together leaders, innovators, and change-makers committed to elevating the Filipino community on a global stage.