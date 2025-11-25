Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. shows strong support for OFWs at TFT Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025

Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. (ALISI) reaffirmed its commitment to empowering overseas Filipinos as a Silver Sponsor of The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025.

During the Forum and Awards ceremony held on Nov. 21 in Doha, ALISI welcomed attendees at its sponsor booth, where representatives shared insights on property investment opportunities in the Philippines tailored for OFWs.

Visitors were able to ask questions about long-term planning, homeownership, and financial readiness—topics closely aligned with the forum’s focus on transforming remittances into meaningful investments.

The booth also drew strong interest from guests, including engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals from Qatar and Kuwait who later attended the evening awards ceremony.

As a longstanding partner of OFWs globally, ALISI’s presence at the event underscored its mission to provide accessible pathways to financial growth and stable future planning for Filipinos abroad.