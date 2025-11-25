Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. shows strong support for OFWs at TFT Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago

Ayala Land International Sales, Inc. (ALISI) reaffirmed its commitment to empowering overseas Filipinos as a Silver Sponsor of The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025.

During the Forum and Awards ceremony held on Nov. 21 in Doha, ALISI welcomed attendees at its sponsor booth, where representatives shared insights on property investment opportunities in the Philippines tailored for OFWs.

MG 0090 MG 0048

MG 0046 MG 0044

Visitors were able to ask questions about long-term planning, homeownership, and financial readiness—topics closely aligned with the forum’s focus on transforming remittances into meaningful investments.

The booth also drew strong interest from guests, including engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals from Qatar and Kuwait who later attended the evening awards ceremony.

MG 0018

MG 0134 MG 0169

As a longstanding partner of OFWs globally, ALISI’s presence at the event underscored its mission to provide accessible pathways to financial growth and stable future planning for Filipinos abroad.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

