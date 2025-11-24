Latest NewsNewsOFW News

Marcos hails OFW hero who shielded employer during Hamas assault

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. honored Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva-Junio, who saved her 95-year-old Israeli employer during the October 7 attacks, with the Susan “Toots” V. Ople Award for Heroism during a ceremony in Malacañang Palace.

Jesalva-Junio, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Kibbutz Nirim, protected her employer, Nitza Hefer, when Hamas militants forcibly entered their home during the assault.

She reportedly persuaded the attackers not to harm them by offering her personal savings amounting to $370 and her mobile phone. After the intruders left, she and Hefer secured themselves in a safe room until Israeli forces rescued them hours later.

The incident earned Jesalva-Junio widespread recognition in Israel. She was also previously honored by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem for her bravery and presence of mind during the attack.

Marcos praised Jesalva-Junio for her courage, professionalism, and dedication, saying her actions demonstrated the heroism OFWs continue to show around the world. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting the welfare and protection of Filipinos working overseas.

The award was conferred as part of the Bagong Bayani Awards, which recognize exemplary OFWs who have shown outstanding service, sacrifice, and contributions abroad.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 27

Loisa Andalio announces engagement to Ronnie Alonte

36 seconds ago
7a6b23b0 4d66 5920 a5de c0b0e95961c4

Top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait honored at The Filipino Times Awards 2025

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T115118.768 1

Dubai Police complete over 5,200 rescue missions in first 10 months

31 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 10T124818.864

Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh24,500 over bank scam

42 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button