Marcos hails OFW hero who shielded employer during Hamas assault

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. honored Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva-Junio, who saved her 95-year-old Israeli employer during the October 7 attacks, with the Susan “Toots” V. Ople Award for Heroism during a ceremony in Malacañang Palace.

Jesalva-Junio, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Kibbutz Nirim, protected her employer, Nitza Hefer, when Hamas militants forcibly entered their home during the assault.

She reportedly persuaded the attackers not to harm them by offering her personal savings amounting to $370 and her mobile phone. After the intruders left, she and Hefer secured themselves in a safe room until Israeli forces rescued them hours later.

The incident earned Jesalva-Junio widespread recognition in Israel. She was also previously honored by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem for her bravery and presence of mind during the attack.

Marcos praised Jesalva-Junio for her courage, professionalism, and dedication, saying her actions demonstrated the heroism OFWs continue to show around the world. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting the welfare and protection of Filipinos working overseas.

The award was conferred as part of the Bagong Bayani Awards, which recognize exemplary OFWs who have shown outstanding service, sacrifice, and contributions abroad.