Holiday shopping made easy at LIZ The Big Shopper Sale in Sharjah

With the festive season around the corner, the hunt for the perfect gifts begins!

For Filipinos across the UAE, LIZ The Big Shopper Sale offers an exciting opportunity to shop for loved ones while discovering great deals on top brands—all in one convenient location.

From Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, the Expo Centre Sharjah will transform into a shopping paradise, open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

With 20 participating brands, visitors can explore a wide range of products, from fashion and footwear to perfumes and home essentials. Popular names such as BBZ, Babyshop, Splash, LC Waikiki, GiftZone, Max, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Orbell Perfume, Essenzi Perfumes, Cotton:On, and Skechers will be featured, ensuring there is something for everyone on your gift list.

Whether shoppers are looking for trendy apparel, stylish shoes, or thoughtful accessories, the sale is the perfect place to pick out unique gifts for family, friends, and colleagues. Parents can also enjoy a wide selection of children’s items, making it easier to find something special for the little ones.

Organized by Liz Exhibition Organizers, the event offers a seamless shopping experience, with free parking and an entry fee of just AED5.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss LIZ The Big Shopper Sale, where great deals meet convenience, making seasonal gifting a joyful experience for all!

