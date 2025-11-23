Cebu Pacific named strongest airline brand in ASEAN — Brand Finance

Cebu Pacific has been recognized by Brand Finance as the strongest airline brand in the ASEAN region, a milestone the carrier says affirms its growing momentum amid rising travel demand and renewed confidence in affordable air travel.

Brand Finance’s latest valuation study gave the airline an AAA brand rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 86.1. The assessment also showed Cebu Pacific’s brand value jumping 86 percent to $386 million, reflecting the airline’s commercial and reputational gains across the region.

“Being named the strongest airline brand in ASEAN reminds us that our strength comes from our people,” Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer care officer Candice Iyog said.

“We are grateful to our pilots, cabin crew, ground operations, customer care teams, and colleagues across the business who work tirelessly to serve our passengers with care and professionalism.”

“Their collective efforts have strengthened our brand and earned the trust of millions of travelers across the region,” she added.

Brand Finance Asia Pacific managing director Alex Haigh said the findings show Cebu Pacific outperforming competitors in key drivers of brand equity.

“Being the strongest airline brand in ASEAN means Cebu Pacific leads the region in these critical drivers of brand equity, outperforming competitors in both customer perception and operational reputation,” he said. “This strength translates into greater resilience and long-term growth potential.”

Brand Finance drew insights from 175,000 respondents across 41 countries, including 25,000 from the Asia-Pacific region. The study measured awareness, consideration, and reputation across 6,000 brands in 31 sectors.

Cebu Pacific said the recognition signals more than strong marketing performance, noting it reflects the airline’s ability to sustain loyalty in a region where value-driven travelers have expanding choices.

The airline’s brand ascent aligns with its 28-year trajectory since pioneering the “low fare, great value” model in 1996. Cebu Pacific has flown more than 250 million passengers since its launch and now operates 37 domestic and 26 international destinations.