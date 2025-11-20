HSAC supports migrant workers with real estate concerns in Riyadh caravan

The Human Settlement Adjudication Commission (HSAC) formally participated in the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Riyadh Service Caravan Two, providing legal assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) facing real estate and housing concerns.

HSAC’s participation came at the invitation of DMW MWO–Riyadh Labor Attaché Atty. Domingo Salangga and was championed by PFRESPI Ambassador Ma. Renet “Aishah” Victoria S. Novisteros, recognized as the Prime Proponent and Prime Mover for the Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) for Real Estate Brokers and Appraisers.

HSAC delegation



The HSAC delegation, composed of Commissioner Atty. John Christopher Mahamud, Regional Adjudicator Atty. Kerth Jossef Ablanque, and Atty. Jem Corre, provided legal advisory services throughout the three-day caravan. T

heir responsibilities included addressing issues related to Homeowners’ Associations, household subdivisions, tenant–landlord disputes, and other real estate matters affecting OFWs. The team also introduced HSAC’s mandate and functions, ensuring that migrant workers understood their rights and available government support.

Over the course of the caravan, the HSAC delegation assisted more than 30 individuals with cases collectively valued at over ₱100 million. Legal guidance was tailored to the unique challenges faced by OFWs in real estate transactions, ensuring their rights and interests were protected.The caravan featured discussions with distinguished officials, including H.E. Raymond Reyes Balatbat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dean Jason N. Arriola, First Secretary and Consul, Philippine Embassy Riyadh; and Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. of the Department of Migrant Workers (Middle East and African Affairs). Topics included HSAC’s history and mandate, common real estate issues faced by migrants, violations committed by developers, and exploitation risks.

PFRESPI Ambassador Novisteros emphasized the need to align agencies, professionals, and developers to better protect OFWs. Commissioner Mahamud underscored the importance of educating migrant workers about their rights and government support mechanisms.

Commissioner Mahamud highlighted the difficulty of reaching OFWs abroad and educating them about available support. He expressed gratitude to the DMW, MWO–Riyadh, the Philippine Embassy in KSA, and Ambassador Novisteros for facilitating HSAC’s participation.

Future Initiatives and Expansion

Ambassador Novisteros proposed expanding future caravans to include agencies such as the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), alongside HSAC.

Plans are also underway for the SPLE Oathtaking Ceremony in 2024, which is expected to evolve the caravan into a PRC Service Caravan and ultimately the DMW–MWO Service Caravan. Discussions are also ongoing regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between HSAC and DMW to formalize HSAC’s participation in future caravans.

Throughout the event, Ambassador Ma. Renet “Aishah” Victoria Novisteros and Engr. Leo R. Argoso Jr., former IECEP–KSA CRC Governor and PPO–CRSA Secretary General, provided steadfast support to the HSAC delegates, ensuring the success of their mission and reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the caravan.

The participation of HSAC in the DMW Riyadh Service Caravan Two demonstrates the Philippine government’s commitment to protecting the rights of OFWs and providing them with legal guidance on complex real estate and housing concerns abroad.