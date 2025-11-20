HONOR celebrates 5 years of empowering innovation and human-centric technology

As HONOR marks its 5th anniversary, the global AI device ecosystem company reflects on a journey defined by continuous innovation, human-centric design, and a commitment to shaping a more intelligent and connected future.

Over the past five years, HONOR has evolved from an ambitious challenger brand into a global technology leader, one driven by the belief that innovation must always serve humanity. Guided by its vision to “Go Beyond” HONOR has continued to push the boundaries of design, performance, and connectivity to empower people to achieve more.

Regional b usiness growth and expansion: A record of exceptional market performance

From 2021 to 2025, HONOR’s smartphone shipments in the MEA region achieved an exceptional growth by almost 30 times, reflecting not only the brand’s rapid acceleration but also its ability to capture a significant share of the market in a short period.

Similarly, from 2022 to 2025, HONOR’s tablet shipments in the MEA region saw phenomenal growth, with an impressive over 60 times increase. This extraordinary expansion highlights HONOR’s strong consumer appeal, effective regional strategies, and commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality devices that meet the evolving needs of users.

From reaching 7 countries in 2021 to being present in 24 countries in 2025, HONOR’s rapid expansion reflects its dedication to getting closer to people and making innovative devices and experiences accessible to more communities than ever before.

To make this connection tangible, the brand has focused on providing hands-on experiences with its products through HONOR Experience Stores, with 47 stores by the end of 2025 including 10 in development, allowing people to explore the full ecosystem of HONOR devices.

A journey of growth and regional commitment

Over the past five years, HONOR has built a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa through innovation, strategic investment, and active engagement with local communities. A key milestone came in 2021 with the launch of the HONOR 50, which introduced advanced features to regional consumers. This was followed by the opening of the first HONOR Experience Store in the Middle East in 2023, providing consumers with a fully immersive space to explore the brand’s comprehensive device ecosystem.

HONOR further reinforced its regional leadership by participating in major technology events such as LEAP in Riyadh and GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, where it showcased advancements in AI and connected ecosystems.

In South Africa, HONOR expanded its footprint through participation in AfricaCom and by becoming the exclusive technology devices sponsor of the national men’s team, Bafana Bafana, in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA), strengthening its connection with local communities.

Bridging technology, culture, and community

Beyond technology, HONOR has become a brand that celebrates creativity, culture, and collaboration. In early 2025, HONOR announced a landmark partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi to support the exhibition “Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power”. This collaboration reflected HONOR’s belief that technology and art share the same spirit of innovation, both inspiring new ways of seeing and connecting people across cultures.

HONOR also took significant steps in building community through sports. Its partnership with Al Hilal SFC, one of the region’s most celebrated football clubs, brought the brand closer to millions of fans, uniting technology and passion in a shared pursuit of excellence. The collaboration reflected HONOR’s commitment to empowering youth, ambition, and teamwork — values that mirror the brand’s own journey.

HONOR also entered the world of competitive esports with its partnership at the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As one of the largest gaming and esports events globally, the EWC partnership positioned HONOR at the heart of the digital entertainment revolution, connecting the brand with a new generation of gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Forward vision: The HONOR Alpha Plan

Looking ahead, HONOR is driving its future with the HONOR Alpha Plan, a three-step corporate strategy to transition from a smartphone maker to a global AI device ecosystem company. The plan begins with the development of intelligent phones featuring human-centric AI for enhanced daily convenience, expands into an open AI ecosystem co-created with global partners to enable seamless cross-device collaboration, and ultimately aims to unlock human potential.

Celebrating five years with users

Over the past five years, HONOR has been proud to have become a part of people’s lives across the Middle East and Africa, empowering users with devices that connect them, enhance daily experiences with AI, and capture life’s moments through innovative camera technology. From the first HONOR 50 to the latest HONOR Magic V5 and 400 Series devices, HONOR has focused on delivering innovative, human-centric technology that inspires creativity, productivity, and enjoyment.

As the brand celebrates this milestone, HONOR continues to give users the tools to stay connected, explore AI-powered experiences, and preserve memories in stunning detail, reinforcing its commitment to enriching everyday life across the region