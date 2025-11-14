Wilde and Waugh target Dubai dominance as T100 World Tour reaches penultimate stop

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde and Great Britain’s Kate Waugh touched down in Dubai this week with one goal in mind: extend their commanding leads in the Race to Qatar as the T100 Triathlon World Tour reaches its penultimate stop this Saturday, 15 November.

Both athletes met the media ahead of what promises to be a pivotal weekend with the world championship title within touching distance but far from secure.

Wilde chases perfect season

Wilde arrives in Dubai on an extraordinary streak – five wins from five starts across Singapore, London, the French Riviera, Spain, and Wollongong. It’s a remarkable comeback story for the Kiwi star, who was racing against time itself after a horror bike crash in Japan in May left him with a punctured lung, six broken ribs, and surgery on his left scapula.

“When you’re stuck in a hospital bed after an operation, you’re like, well, can you get back to the level you were in Singapore?” said Wilde. “Just to be able to get back to the start line and race and have that confidence to get back, I’m super excited for that. I’m just taking every race as my opportunity and not taking them for granted, just getting out there and getting amongst it.”

On the Dubai course, Wilde added: “The course suits me really well. Once we get into the lap circuit, it’s relatively technical with a few small climbs. I think the first lead-in lap is going to be quite important for positioning. It’s an iconic location – Dubai is one of the super cities of the world and to be able to close off a few roads and race within the heart of the city is a pretty cool experience.”

Standing between Wilde and a perfect six-for-six record are some formidable challengers. Belgium’s Jelle Geens – the Vancouver champion who sits second in the standings – will be hunting for the win that could reignite his title hopes, while Germany’s Mika Noodt in third place cannot be discounted.

With just two races remaining before December’s World Championship Final in Doha, every position counts in the Race to Qatar.

Waugh looks to extend advantage

On the women’s side, Kate Waugh has been equally impressive, finishing on the podium in every T100 race she’s competed in this season and claiming victories in Singapore and most recently Wollongong to establish a nine-point lead over compatriot and two-time Ironman World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay.

With Charles-Barclay not racing in Dubai, Saturday presents Waugh with a golden opportunity to extend her advantage heading into the Qatar finale.

“I’ve been doing triathlon for a very, very long time and I feel like things are finally coming together and I can start to show the work I’ve put in over the years,” said Waugh. “T100 has just allowed me to show that in a new series and it was a new distance for me. I’m incredibly happy and hopefully I can continue on the trajectory I’ve been on this season.”

Looking ahead to the tight championship race, Waugh added: “It’s super tight and I think it’s going to require people to have their best performances between now and Qatar. It definitely makes for an exciting end to the year in Qatar and hopefully I can bring my best self to that.”

Also in the mix: Switzerland’s Julie Derron, USA’s Taylor Knibb, and a strong British contingent including Jessica Learmonth and wildcard entry Georgia Taylor-Brown, while Lottie Lucas represents the host nation, ensuring the women’s race will be fiercely contested from the opening swim at Jumeirah 3 Beach.

The story so far: A season of spectacular racing

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour has delivered on its promise to showcase the world’s best triathletes competing over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) in iconic global locations.

The season kicked off in Singapore in early April, where both Wilde and Waugh claimed their first victories. From there, the tour swept through San Francisco, Vancouver, and London before heading to the French Riviera and Spain in late summer. October’s Wollongong round saw both Race to Qatar leaders stamp their authority with dominant performances.

Now, with just Dubai and the Qatar World Championship Final remaining, the championship picture is coming into focus – but nothing is decided. Under the T100 points system, athletes count their best four race scores plus the Qatar Final (which carries increased points weighting) toward their world championship total, meaning strategic racing and consistent performance will be crucial.

Iconic Dubai course awaits

Saturday’s professional races will unfold against the backdrop of Dubai’s most recognisablelandmarks. Athletes will dive into the Arabian Gulf at Jumeirah 3 Beach – Sunset, cycle past the legendary Meydan Racecourse, and sprint for the finish line with the towering Burj Khalifa dominating the skyline in the distance.

The men’s race begins at 11:30 local time, with the women following at 13:30. Both races will be broadcast live globally on PTO+ and partner channels including Eurosport, Max, Discovery+, beIN Sports, and Dubai Sports.

Weekend of celebration: Amateur racing and record-breaking

While the professionals battle for world championship points on Saturday, the Dubai T100 weekend offers something for athletes of all levels.

The race schedule kicked off on Thursday with the Duathlon Relay Powered by Dubai 103.8 and continues today (Friday) with the School Aquathon for young athletes.

In addition to the pro races, Saturday also features the Sprint Triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) for those new to the sport, while The Music Run – a high-energy 5km set to live DJ performances – brings a festival atmosphere to the evening.

Sunday, 16 November sees amateur triathletes take on the same gruelling 100km distance as the pros, crossing the identical finish line at Meydan with the Burj Khalifa as their backdrop.

Among them will be Dubai-based endurance athlete Ghani Souleymane, who will make history by completing his 100th consecutive T100 distance triathlon – a phenomenal achievement that will earn him a place in the Guinness World Records as the first person ever to accomplish this feat. His journey from race number one to one hundred embodies the spirit of endurance sport and the growing T100 community.

Entry for spectators is completely FREE, with the Event Village at Meydan Racecourse offering live music, the Irish Village Pop-Up, food trucks, and a dedicated Kids Zone throughout the weekend.

Dubai to host T100 again in 2026

The success of this weekend’s event has been recognised with confirmation that Dubai will return to the T100 Triathlon World Tour calendar, hosting races from 12-15 November 2026.

Final destination calling

Following Dubai, all roads lead to Doha for the inaugural Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on 12-13 December, where increased points weighting means the championships could come down to a single race.

For Wilde and Waugh, Saturday’s race in Dubai offers the chance to arrive in Qatar with commanding leads – or to see their rivals close the gap and set up a dramatic finale.

With over $8 million in athlete compensation across the season and world championship titles on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

Race start times (Saturday 15 November):

• Men’s Pro Race: 11:30 (live broadcast from 11:15)

• Women’s Pro Race: 13:30

How to watch: Free globally on PTO+, or via Eurosport, Max, Discovery+ (Europe), beIN Sports and Dubai Sports (Middle East). Full details: https://t100triathlon.com/dubai/pro/#how-to-watch

For more information or to register for amateur events: www.t100triathlon.com/dubai/participate