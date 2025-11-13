Juan Ponce Enrile, longtime lawmaker and martial law figure, dies at 101

Juan Ponce Enrile, the former Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, passed away on Thursday at the age of 101, his daughter Katrina Ponce Enrile confirmed.

“My father peacefully returned to his Creator on November 13, 2025, at 4:21 p.m., surrounded by our family at home,” Katrina said.

“It was his wish to spend his final moments with us, and we were fortunate to honor that.”

Enrile, who had been serving in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, was admitted to the ICU for pneumonia. Earlier, Senator Jinggoy Estrada reported that Enrile’s condition was critical, noting he had “slim chances of surviving.”

A founding partner of PECABAR Law, Enrile’s political career spanned more than 70 years. He held key roles under Marcos Sr. as Justice Secretary and Defense Minister and oversaw major decisions during the martial law era. In 1986, he joined a military revolt with Fidel Ramos, which contributed to the EDSA People Power Revolution ending the dictatorship.

He later served multiple terms in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including as Senate President from 2008 to 2013, presiding over historic proceedings such as the impeachment trial of Chief Justice Renato Corona.

“He devoted much of his life to public service,” Katrina said.

“We ask for understanding as our family grieves privately and honors his legacy in peace.”

Details on public viewing and burial arrangements will be announced once finalized.