Latest NewsNews

Juan Ponce Enrile, longtime lawmaker and martial law figure, dies at 101

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago

Juan Ponce Enrile, the former Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, passed away on Thursday at the age of 101, his daughter Katrina Ponce Enrile confirmed.

“My father peacefully returned to his Creator on November 13, 2025, at 4:21 p.m., surrounded by our family at home,” Katrina said.
“It was his wish to spend his final moments with us, and we were fortunate to honor that.”

Enrile, who had been serving in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, was admitted to the ICU for pneumonia. Earlier, Senator Jinggoy Estrada reported that Enrile’s condition was critical, noting he had “slim chances of surviving.”

A founding partner of PECABAR Law, Enrile’s political career spanned more than 70 years. He held key roles under Marcos Sr. as Justice Secretary and Defense Minister and oversaw major decisions during the martial law era. In 1986, he joined a military revolt with Fidel Ramos, which contributed to the EDSA People Power Revolution ending the dictatorship.

He later served multiple terms in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, including as Senate President from 2008 to 2013, presiding over historic proceedings such as the impeachment trial of Chief Justice Renato Corona.

“He devoted much of his life to public service,” Katrina said.
“We ask for understanding as our family grieves privately and honors his legacy in peace.”

Details on public viewing and burial arrangements will be announced once finalized.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 910651416

UAE launches secret hotline, school programs to strengthen anti-drug efforts

1 min ago
580535401 1139360401697757 8895639079519939279 n

DMW ensures continuous support for 346 Filipino trafficking survivors repatriated from Myanmar

10 mins ago
0 02 06 81d012fb618ee1df832aeeebbf309bd22873ad4eeaab6c46ecca383165de1736 29556de4c2d

DOT strengthens tourism ties with Saudi Arabia amid growing market potential

22 mins ago
552142896 1335670421903162 2944094710406409009 n

Romualdez not yet off the hook in flood control scandal — Marcos

55 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button