Shop and dine: Hong Gourmet Hypermarket welcomes November with new deals and dining delights

Hong Gourmet Hypermarket is making shopping more rewarding this November with a range of exclusive promotions, international products, and fresh food offerings — all in one destination.

Located at Al Hudaiba Building in Satwa, opposite Al Hana Center, the hypermarket has become a go-to spot for both residents and expatriates looking for quality groceries and authentic dining experiences at affordable prices.

Throughout November, shoppers can enjoy special deals across a wide selection of products — from local favorites to international imports. Each item has been carefully curated to bring worldwide choices to the heart of Dubai, allowing every shopper to find something that suits their taste and budget.

Whether stocking up on pantry staples, exploring new flavors, or grabbing fresh produce, Hong Gourmet Hypermarket ensures a satisfying retail experience that blends value and variety.

Dine at Chinese Star Restaurant

After shopping, guests can take a break and indulge in authentic Asian flavors at Chinese Star Restaurant, conveniently located inside the hypermarket. Known for its flavorful and comforting Chinese cuisine, the restaurant introduces a new lineup of dishes this month:

Crispy Oyster Mushroom – golden, crunchy, and perfectly seasoned.

Tom Yum Fish Soup – a vibrant, tangy, and aromatic classic.

Chongqing Spicy Noodle – bold, fiery, and full of character.

Limited-time November offers

To celebrate the season, Chinese Star Restaurant is offering special promotions on its bestsellers, making every meal more affordable and enjoyable.

Boodle Fight (3–4 persons) – from AED 139 to AED 99.9

3 Flavors Handrolls (3 pcs.) – from AED 35 to AED 24.9

BBQ Combo – from AED 40 to AED 35.9

Lemon Iced Tea – from AED 12 to AED 9.9

Green Leek Bun (2 pcs.) – from AED 10 to AED 6.9

These deals are perfect for families and friends looking to enjoy good food without overspending — a true reflection of Hong Gourmet’s “shop and dine” experience.

With its wide selection of international products and the welcoming atmosphere of Chinese Star Restaurant, every visit promises a taste of home and a world of choice. For inquiries, contact 04 325 8958 or 050 883 508.