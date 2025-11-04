Three days left to register for Philippine national hackathon 2025

Students, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the Philippines have just three days left to register for Breaking Enigma 2025, a national hackathon organized by the National Development Company (NDC) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Set to take place on November 12–14, 2025 at the Philippine Innovation Hub (iHub) in Marikina Enterprise Center, Breaking Enigma 2025 challenges participants to develop tech-driven, sustainable, and creative solutions that advance inclusive development.

Registration is free and open until November 7, 2025 through this link: https://forms.office.com/r/As3g4PvDV2.

The hackathon offers mentorship, investor support, and residency opportunities, giving top teams the chance to turn their ideas into viable ventures. Winners can also access cash prizes and potential funding opportunities through the Startup Venture Fund.

Participants can compete in three innovation tracks:

Sustainability – focusing on responsible consumption and green growth

Creative Industry – supporting digital and culture-based enterprises

Technology – promoting emerging tools like artificial intelligence

The event is part of Philippine Startup Week 2025 and aims to empower the next generation of Filipino innovators.