Kuya Kim Atienza Recalls the Painful Moment He Learned of Daughter Emman’s Passing

In an emotional interview on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Kuya Kim Atienza opened up about the heartbreaking day he found out that his daughter, Emman, had passed away.

Kuya Kim revealed that Emman had previously struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had attempted to harm herself in the past—something the family chose to keep private to protect her.

Despite her struggles, Emman was vocal about mental health awareness, often sharing her experiences on TikTok and in her guest appearances to encourage others not to give in to depression.

“Two days before it happened, we already sensed something was wrong,” Kuya Kim said. He recalled that Emman had messaged her mother, saying, “Mom, I’m in an emergency right now, but worry not. There’s no self-harm. I just need to go to a therapy center.”

When they couldn’t reach her afterward, he felt something was terribly wrong. “The next morning, Fely [his wife] sent me a message saying, ‘I have terrible, terrible news.’ I knew right then,” he said tearfully. “When I called, she told me Emman was gone.”

Kuya Kim said he continues to pray for his daughter every day, expressing deep grief over her loss.

Emman’s wake will be held on November 3 and 4, 2025, at The Heritage Memorial Park, Chapel 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Atienza family, through a heartfelt message, honored her legacy of kindness, courage, and compassion, remembering her as a young woman who touched lives with honesty and empathy.