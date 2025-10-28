Chinese Star Restaurant’s VIP rooms bring the fun of karaoke to every occasion

For many, no celebration feels complete without a round of karaoke — especially for Filipinos, who have long embraced singing as part of every joyful gathering. Capturing this spirit of music, laughter, and togetherness, Chinese Star Restaurant offers a dining experience that combines authentic cuisine with moments worth remembering.

Famed for its flavorful dishes and warm hospitality, Chinese Star remains one of Dubai’s most popular spots for gatherings that blend comfort and elegance. Taking the experience up a notch, the restaurant offers exclusive VIP rooms, ideal for families, friends, or even workmates who wish to dine and celebrate in privacy.

Located on the first floor of Al Ghurair Centre near the cinema, the restaurant’s VIP 2 Room is designed for both relaxation and entertainment. Whether celebrating a birthday, hosting a reunion, planning a corporate dinner, or simply enjoying a night out with friends, guests can sing, laugh, and connect over delicious food and good company.



Beyond its inviting spaces, Chinese Star is also known for its extensive menu of authentic Asian favorites. From classic dim sum and savory noodles to rich main dishes, every plate showcases the culinary artistry of its chefs and the comforting flavors that diners have come to love. Combined with attentive service, it’s a place where every visit feels like a celebration.

To secure a private dining experience, guests are encouraged to book their VIP rooms in advance, particularly on weekends when reservations fill up fast.

Visit Chinese Star Restaurant at the first floor of Al Ghurair Centre (near the cinema). For reservations, call 04 354 1588 or send a message via WhatsApp: 052 915 1988.

The restaurant also operates other branches: the Main Branch in Sharjah at Q1 Building, King Faisal Street, Al Nud (Behind Splash). For inquiries, call 06 572 0898 or 055 558 5728. Meanwhile, the Satwa Branch in Dubai is located at Al Hudaiba Building, Opposite Al Hana Centre, and can be reached at 04 325 8958 or 050 883 5086.