Philippine Embassy in Washington warns vs. misinformation on dual citizenship crackdown

The Philippine Embassy in Washington has warned the public against false information circulating on social media claiming that the U.S. government is conducting a crackdown on dual citizens.

“This is not true,” the embassy said in an advisory posted on its official website.

“As stated in our previous advisory, the U.S. government has not implemented any policy changes regarding dual citizenship,” the statement added, following the spread of a video that caused concern among some Filipino-Americans.

The embassy clarified that the United States continues to recognize the right of individuals to hold more than one citizenship.

“There is no new policy requiring dual citizens to renounce another nationality, nor is there a crackdown underway,” it said. “We urge the Filipino community to verify information through official government sources, avoid sharing unverified content, and report false information to the platform where it is published.”

The embassy also advised Filipino-Americans not to make legal decisions, such as renouncing their Philippine citizenship, based solely on social media posts.

Under Republic Act No. 9225 (Dual Citizenship Law), natural-born Filipinos who have become naturalized citizens of another country may reacquire Philippine citizenship if they are 18 years or older.

“Renunciation of Philippine citizenship is a serious, irreversible legal action,” the embassy emphasized.