Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in Washington warns vs. misinformation on dual citizenship crackdown

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in Washington has warned the public against false information circulating on social media claiming that the U.S. government is conducting a crackdown on dual citizens.

“This is not true,” the embassy said in an advisory posted on its official website.

“As stated in our previous advisory, the U.S. government has not implemented any policy changes regarding dual citizenship,” the statement added, following the spread of a video that caused concern among some Filipino-Americans.

The embassy clarified that the United States continues to recognize the right of individuals to hold more than one citizenship.

“There is no new policy requiring dual citizens to renounce another nationality, nor is there a crackdown underway,” it said. “We urge the Filipino community to verify information through official government sources, avoid sharing unverified content, and report false information to the platform where it is published.”

The embassy also advised Filipino-Americans not to make legal decisions, such as renouncing their Philippine citizenship, based solely on social media posts.

Under Republic Act No. 9225 (Dual Citizenship Law), natural-born Filipinos who have become naturalized citizens of another country may reacquire Philippine citizenship if they are 18 years or older.

“Renunciation of Philippine citizenship is a serious, irreversible legal action,” the embassy emphasized.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 2159670954 1

Ajman introduces smart speed-limiter system for taxis and limousines

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Four OFWs trafficked to Laos return to Philippines after seeking embassy help

33 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 58 2

Bianca Umali appeals for more seats at NAIA Terminal 3 amid renovations

55 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 57 1

Kathryn Bernardo to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong in 2026

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button