Abu Dhabi court annuls Dh670,000 luxury car sale over hidden defects

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil, and Administrative Cases has nullified the sale of a luxury car worth Dh670,000 after determining that it had severe hidden mechanical, electronic, and structural defects that compromised safety and performance.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the court ordered the seller to refund the full amount and pay an additional Dh50,000 in damages for the buyer’s financial losses and emotional distress.

Court documents showed that the buyer found the vehicle through a social media ad describing it as “accident-free and in excellent condition.” However, repeated breakdowns prompted him to check the car’s history, revealing it had been in four previous accidents.

The seller denied fraud, arguing that the buyer had inspected the vehicle before purchase. But a court-appointed technical expert confirmed that the car suffered from major hidden defects, including a chassis repair that violated manufacturer standards, rendering it structurally unsafe.

The court ruled that the seller’s concealment of these flaws constituted fraud, rescinded the sale, and ordered the return of funds and vehicle ownership transfer, with the seller also covering court costs.