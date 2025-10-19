Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi court annuls Dh670,000 luxury car sale over hidden defects

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil, and Administrative Cases has nullified the sale of a luxury car worth Dh670,000 after determining that it had severe hidden mechanical, electronic, and structural defects that compromised safety and performance.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the court ordered the seller to refund the full amount and pay an additional Dh50,000 in damages for the buyer’s financial losses and emotional distress.

Court documents showed that the buyer found the vehicle through a social media ad describing it as “accident-free and in excellent condition.” However, repeated breakdowns prompted him to check the car’s history, revealing it had been in four previous accidents.

The seller denied fraud, arguing that the buyer had inspected the vehicle before purchase. But a court-appointed technical expert confirmed that the car suffered from major hidden defects, including a chassis repair that violated manufacturer standards, rendering it structurally unsafe.

The court ruled that the seller’s concealment of these flaws constituted fraud, rescinded the sale, and ordered the return of funds and vehicle ownership transfer, with the seller also covering court costs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1070016456

Dubai pilot wins Dh55,000 compensation over restaurant assault

1 hour ago
iStock 1433625629

Abu Dhabi Police warn parents: Neglect may push youth toward drug use

2 hours ago
iStock 2158835167

Abu Dhabi sets conditions for Emirati women to access maternity leave support

2 hours ago
565834041 1190881566424655 496789690174410214 n

Romualdez seeks postponement of ICI hearing due to medical procedure

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button