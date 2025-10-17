Trust in Marcos, Duterte Slips After September Protests — Pulse Asia

Public trust in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte dropped in September amid nationwide protests over alleged corruption in public works projects, according to the latest Pulse Asia “Ulat ng Bayan” survey.

The poll, conducted from September 27 to 30, 2025, showed that only 34 percent of Filipinos said they trusted Marcos — a five-point decline from 39 percent in June. Meanwhile, his distrust rating rose to 45 percent, up from 41 percent in the previous quarter.

Distrust toward Marcos increased sharply in the Visayas (up 19 points, from 39% to 58%) and Mindanao (up 18 points, from 69% to 87%). Among Class E respondents, distrust rose from 51% to 65%.

The decline in trust followed a wave of antigovernment demonstrations, including the “Trillion Peso March” on September 21, which drew thousands of protesters demanding accountability over alleged collusion among lawmakers, contractors, and public works officials in the diversion of billions in flood control funds.

Vice President Sara Duterte maintained the trust of a slim majority of Filipinos at 56 percent, though this marked a decline of nine points in Metro Manila (from 50% to 41%) and smaller drops in other regions.

Her distrust rating slightly decreased to 21 percent from 27 percent, but indecision toward her trustworthiness rose to 23 percent from 19 percent.

Duterte’s trust ratings fell in Metro Manila and Luzon outside NCR, but remained nearly universal in Mindanao (96 percent). By socioeconomic class, her rating stayed strongest among Class E (76%), though it dipped by 10 points among Class D (from 66% to 56%).

Overall, Duterte continues to outperform Marcos in trust, maintaining a 22-point advantage nationwide.

The survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents, with a ±2.8% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.