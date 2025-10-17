MMDA to adjust mall hours to ease holiday traffic

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has ordered shopping malls in Metro Manila to open later and close later, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, beginning Nov. 17 to help reduce traffic congestion during the Christmas rush.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes said the move is part of the agency’s annual traffic management plan, which aims to ease road congestion during the busiest shopping period of the year.

“The Christmas season brings a 10 to 25 percent increase in vehicular volume in Metro Manila,” Artes said Friday.

“By implementing these effective measures, we aim to provide a more manageable traffic flow for the holidays,” he added.

Mall operators have also been required to limit delivery hours at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for perishable goods, and to schedule mall-wide sales only on weekends. The MMDA also asked malls to submit traffic management plans for sale events at least two weeks in advance.

The new mall operating hours will take effect from Nov. 17 to Dec. 25, coinciding with other measures such as the temporary suspension of road excavations and the extension of public transport operating hours.