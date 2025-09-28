Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Al Ain resident finds stones instead of iPhone 17 in sealed box

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

An Al Ain resident’s excitement over buying the newly released iPhone 17 quickly turned to shock after discovering that the sealed box he purchased contained only stones.

Ahmed Saeed said he bought the phone from a mobile store in the city. The packaging appeared authentic, sealed, and identical to an official Apple box, even matching the expected weight.

But when Saeed opened it at home in front of his family, he found small stones neatly packed inside. “I was in disbelief. The box was sealed and felt genuine, it was impossible to imagine this,” he said.

Saeed returned to the store, where the salesman expressed surprise and later admitted the unit had not been sourced from an official Apple distributor. The store refunded Saeed and took back the counterfeit package.

Authorities in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi have previously warned residents against purchasing devices from unauthorized outlets due to the risk of counterfeit products.

The incident, dubbed the “iPhone Stone” on social media, has drawn both sympathy and amusement online, with users echoing calls for buyers to remain vigilant.

Consumer protection officials continue to remind the public that purchasing from certified dealers is the only way to ensure authenticity and warranty coverage.

