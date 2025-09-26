Latest NewsLifestyleNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines’ Kirk Bondad crowned Mister International 2025

Leana Bernardo

Filipino-German Kirk Bondad was proclaimed Mister International 2025 during the grand finals held on Sept. 25, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bondad bested 40 candidates worldwide, with Lebanon’s Saadedine Hneineh named first runner-up and Korea’s Seung-ho Cho as second runner-up.

The Philippine representative impressed judges and the audience during the Q&A portion, when asked: “If you win Mr. International and you are invited to speak at the United Nations, what one social or political issue would you choose to highlight and why?”

Bondad underscored the importance of child protection and education in his winning response:

“If I would have the honor, I would cause the children to be protected. I would give them a chance, to provide them with more protection and cultivate education because today’s children will be tomorrow’s leaders. Ultimately, I believe that if we can collectively make the right decisions, even with small steps, we will create a big impact internationally.”

Bondad also stood out during the preliminaries, reaching the Top 3 of the People’s Choice contest and showcasing a national costume inspired by the Pearl of the Orient Seas.

Before his win, he represented the Philippines at Mr. World 2024, where he finished in the Top 20.

