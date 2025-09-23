UAE records highest vaping rate among Arab university students, study finds

Nearly 4 in 10 university students in the UAE use vapes, the highest rate recorded among Arab countries included in a new regional study.

Researchers linked the figure, 39.6 percent, to the wide availability of vape products, diverse flavors, strong online marketing, and high disposable incomes in the UAE.

The study surveyed 1,338 students across Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with 237 respondents from the Emirates.

Lead author Malik Sallam of the University of Jordan described the figure as “striking,” noting it raises questions about changing social norms around nicotine use.

Doctors warn that although vaping is often perceived as less harmful than smoking, it still poses significant health risks. UAE law currently allows sales of vape products to those aged 18 and above.

Some students said they were drawn to vaping because of its flavors, affordability, and convenience, while others highlighted its accessibility, even to teenagers. “It has become too easy to buy, with so many options available,” said a student from Abu Dhabi University who called for stricter regulations.

Others said they turned to vaping as an alternative to cigarettes or shisha. “It’s the addiction itself that needs to be addressed,” said Ahmad Makhlouf, a 21-year-old student who vapes daily.

The UAE’s rate is significantly higher than Kuwait (24.2 percent), Jordan (20.5 percent), Saudi Arabia (8.8 percent), and Egypt (7.3 percent). On average, 21.2 percent of students across all surveyed countries reported vaping, making it the most widely used nicotine product among young adults in the region.