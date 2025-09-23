Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE records highest vaping rate among Arab university students, study finds

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo42 seconds ago

Nearly 4 in 10 university students in the UAE use vapes, the highest rate recorded among Arab countries included in a new regional study.

Researchers linked the figure, 39.6 percent, to the wide availability of vape products, diverse flavors, strong online marketing, and high disposable incomes in the UAE.

The study surveyed 1,338 students across Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with 237 respondents from the Emirates.

Lead author Malik Sallam of the University of Jordan described the figure as “striking,” noting it raises questions about changing social norms around nicotine use.

Doctors warn that although vaping is often perceived as less harmful than smoking, it still poses significant health risks. UAE law currently allows sales of vape products to those aged 18 and above.

Some students said they were drawn to vaping because of its flavors, affordability, and convenience, while others highlighted its accessibility, even to teenagers. “It has become too easy to buy, with so many options available,” said a student from Abu Dhabi University who called for stricter regulations.

Others said they turned to vaping as an alternative to cigarettes or shisha. “It’s the addiction itself that needs to be addressed,” said Ahmad Makhlouf, a 21-year-old student who vapes daily.

The UAE’s rate is significantly higher than Kuwait (24.2 percent), Jordan (20.5 percent), Saudi Arabia (8.8 percent), and Egypt (7.3 percent). On average, 21.2 percent of students across all surveyed countries reported vaping, making it the most widely used nicotine product among young adults in the region.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo42 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 34 1

Kuwait deploys drones in crackdown on traffic violations

26 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 33 1

Dubai chef loses Dh10,000 in dating app bar scam

43 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 32 1

Robredo’s old debate answer on ‘corrupt’ agencies goes viral amid DPWH controversy

4 hours ago
iStock 2174702250

Elderly british couple freed in Afghanistan after Qatari mediation

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button