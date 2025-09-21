DOJ to evaluate DPWH employees for witness protection program

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its plan to evaluate a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official for inclusion in the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla made the disclosure following meetings with contractors Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II and his wife, Sarah, who have also undergone evaluation for the WPP.

“We have a witness from DPWH that we want to evaluate for the WPP… we’re working on it. I’ve asked a few friends in the Senate to help us start the process,” Remulla said in Filipino during a press briefing.

He declined to identify the DPWH official, noting the need to coordinate with the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on their ongoing investigation.

“We have to take the cue from them on how to go about this matter. We cannot just take over and say, ‘you’re wrong, we’re right.’ It doesn’t work that way,” Remulla explained. “It’s one branch of government assisting another, following a process to achieve our goal… and that goal is to fight corruption.”

When asked why this particular official was selected, Remulla said the individual appeared to be a key piece in a larger investigative puzzle. “We have to create the links and connect the dots, and sometimes they are the most important pieces of the puzzle,” he added.

Remulla also revealed that up to three more individuals have expressed interest in being assessed for the WPP.

“It’s a process that has to happen because we need to validate and verify information,” he said, again declining to disclose identities. He noted, however, that one applicant is among the top 15 contractors awarded the bulk of government flood-control projects nationwide.