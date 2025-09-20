Taylor Swift sets October cinema release for new album “The Life of a Showgirl”

Taylor Swift announced that she will hold a release party for her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” from October 3 to 5 in cinemas worldwide.

The event will feature the world premiere of the music video for her new single “The Fate of Ophelia,” behind-the-scenes footage, cut-by-cut explanations of the creative process, and lyric videos from the album.

Tickets are available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com, with screening times varying per cinema. Organizers advised that tickets are limited.

“The Life of a Showgirl” will be officially released on October 3. Its title track includes a collaboration with pop artist Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier this year, Swift reacquired the rights to her entire music catalog, following a high-profile dispute with record executives dating back to 2019.

She has since been re-recording and re-releasing her past works under the “Taylor’s Version” series.

Her most recent album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was released in 2024.