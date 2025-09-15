Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi issues first licence plate for self-driving delivery vehicle

Staff Report

Abu Dhabi has taken another major step in smart mobility by issuing its first vehicle licence plate for an autonomous delivery vehicle. The move comes alongside the emirate’s pilot programme for self-driving delivery cars, launched in collaboration with K2 and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X.

The vehicles, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, are capable of navigating city streets and delivering orders without human drivers. The first trial is already underway in Masdar City, with plans to expand to other areas. Officials say the initiative will help reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions, while supporting the goal of making 25 percent of all trips in Abu Dhabi powered by smart transport by 2040.

Autogo also announced that it is preparing for wider commercial rollout in the coming months, partnering with more stakeholders to cover larger public zones. The development forms part of the emirate’s long-term vision to boost smart infrastructure and localize the production of autonomous systems under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster.

