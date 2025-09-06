Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Alex Eala advances to Guadalajara 125 Open finals

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala booked a spot in the finals of the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico after defeating American Kayla Day, 6-2, 6-3, in their semifinal match.

The victory sends Eala to her second WTA final, following her appearance at the Eastbourne Open last June.

The 19-year-old rallied from a 0-2 deficit in the opening set to win six straight games and take control. She then secured the first two games of the second set before Day, 25, responded with back-to-back wins. Eala, ranked world No. 75, regrouped to capture three straight games before Day momentarily stopped her momentum.

The Filipina eventually closed out the match in one hour and eight minutes against the world No. 418.

On her way to the semifinals, Eala defeated Arianne Hartono, Varvara Lepchenko, and Nicole Fossa Huergo.

She will face Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, ranked world No. 134, in the finals as she seeks her maiden WTA title.

