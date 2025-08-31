Edu Manzano goes viral with satirical posts on flood control corruption scandal

Actor and TV personality Edu Manzano has gone viral on social media after posting a series of satirical AI-generated images poking fun at the alleged multibillion-peso corruption in government flood control projects.

The issue, which has dominated headlines and online discussions for weeks, centers on questions over why flooding persists despite massive allocations for flood control — P141.6 billion in 2021, P209.9 billion in 2022, P282.5 billion in 2023, and P351.3 billion in 2024. For 2025, the allocation is P349.4 billion.

Manzano joined netizens in criticizing public officials and contractors, some of whose children — dubbed “nepo babies” online — have been called out for flaunting their luxury lifestyles.

In one of his posts on Aug. 28, Manzano appeared as an engineer on a construction site, with the caption: “Relax, guys. Ako na bahala… sa road to forever. Bill, Bill, Bill.” The hashtags included

Other posts showed him inside a luxury car, joking about having a budget that reaches “second life,” and on another occasion, standing at a “Ghost Bridge under construction.” He also parodied luxury spending, sharing an AI image of himself enjoying pastries and shopping bags, holding a Rolls-Royce umbrella — a direct reference to Sarah Discaya’s viral remark about buying a luxury car because of its umbrella.

The Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue have since announced probes into the Discayas and contractors linked to the flood control projects.

Manzano’s posts, which have drawn thousands of “Haha” reactions on Facebook and Instagram, reflect growing public frustration over alleged misuse of flood control funds.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to submit a list of all flood control projects from the last three years, vowing to evaluate completed and unfinished works. He also launched the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website for citizens to monitor and report projects.