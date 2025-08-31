Cacdac meets DataFlow team in Dubai to advance OFW online contract verification system

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with executives of DataFlow on Saturday at Swissotel Al Ghurair to assess the progress of the Online Contract Verification System, a digital service designed to streamline processes for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Cacdac was joined by Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, led by Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista. DataFlow was represented by CEO Sunil Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer Amit Gupta, along with Mayank Mohan and Puneet Kumar.

Since the expansion of weekly slots, the system has logged more than 9,000 applications, with 6,800 approved. Authorities estimate the innovation has saved OFWs around 54,000 hours and AED 500,000 in costs.

Key points in the discussion included: A simplified rollout in September to reduce flagged applications and cut foot traffic at MWO-Dubai; Customer satisfaction surveys showing high ratings, with noted improvements needed in document uploads and mobile usability; The use of AI technology to improve document validation and minimize error; Digital monitoring of evaluator performance to ensure speed, quality, and accountability.

While DataFlow handles initial screenings, DMW evaluators conduct the final review to ensure contracts meet Philippine standards for worker protection.

Executives reaffirmed their commitment under the April 2024 Memorandum of Agreement and expressed their goal of making Dubai a global benchmark in online contract verification.

Cacdac welcomed the progress, saying: “We are seeing promising numbers, but our goal is not just efficiency—it’s excellence. Every OFW deserves the best process possible. We will continue to update President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as we move from pilot phase to global rollout.”