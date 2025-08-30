China warns Philippines over alleged visit of Taiwan foreign minister

China issued a stern warning to the Philippines after reports surfaced that Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung visited Manila this week.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it lodged “serious protests” in both Beijing and Manila, accusing the Philippines of providing a “platform” for “Taiwan independence separatists” and violating the One-China Policy.

“Over the past weeks and months, the Philippines has taken a series of wrong and provocative moves on Taiwan-related issues, hollowing out the one-China principle and hurting China-Philippines ties,” the ministry said.

“There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), meanwhile, did not confirm or deny Lin’s visit but said no Taiwanese official was recognized as part of the recent business delegation that came to the country, consistent with the One-China Policy.

China reiterated that Taiwan remains an “inalienable part” of its territory, urging the Philippines to “stop playing with fire” and abide by agreements recognizing the One-China principle.