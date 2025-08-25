Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Janella Mae Frayna tops ladies blitz in Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago

Filipina chess player Janelle Mae Frayna captured the ladies blitz title of the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival in the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster finished the nine-round event unbeaten with eight points, sealing the crown after a final-round draw with Uzbek International Master Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova.

Frayna won her first seven games before settling for two draws in the last two rounds to secure the championship.

Fellow Filipina and Olympiad veteran Ruelle Canino finished in 24th place with 5.5 points.

Frayna is also competing in the Masters standard division, where she has 3.5 points in seven rounds with two rounds left. Her wins came against Tokhirjonova, India’s FIDE Master S. Hashad, and Indian IM Anto Cristiano Manish, along with a draw against Malaysian FM Chan Kim Yew.

The Masters field remains highly competitive, with IM Michael Concio Jr. just half a point ahead of Frayna.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo11 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 19 4

UAE mediates new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine

46 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 5

Alex Eala scores historic first Grand Slam win at US Open

21 mins ago
538407581 1307580404138571 3739616543989308824 n

Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica Reunite as Co-Parents at Circus Show with Kids

18 hours ago
538122735 1350156460446977 7855979379253677826 n

UAE Sends Four More Aid Convoys to Gaza Amid Declared Famine

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button