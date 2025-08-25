Janella Mae Frayna tops ladies blitz in Abu Dhabi Chess Festival

Filipina chess player Janelle Mae Frayna captured the ladies blitz title of the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival in the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster finished the nine-round event unbeaten with eight points, sealing the crown after a final-round draw with Uzbek International Master Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova.

Frayna won her first seven games before settling for two draws in the last two rounds to secure the championship.

Fellow Filipina and Olympiad veteran Ruelle Canino finished in 24th place with 5.5 points.

Frayna is also competing in the Masters standard division, where she has 3.5 points in seven rounds with two rounds left. Her wins came against Tokhirjonova, India’s FIDE Master S. Hashad, and Indian IM Anto Cristiano Manish, along with a draw against Malaysian FM Chan Kim Yew.

The Masters field remains highly competitive, with IM Michael Concio Jr. just half a point ahead of Frayna.