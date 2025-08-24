UAE Vehicle Numbers Surge Past 4.5m, Dubai Braces for Heavier Traffic

The UAE is witnessing a sharp rise in vehicles on its roads, with official figures showing registrations reaching 4.56 million by June 2025 — up from 4.17 million a year earlier. This marks a 9.35 percent year-on-year increase, equivalent to an additional 390,000 cars.

Quarterly data also shows a 2 percent rise in registrations during Q2 2025, coinciding with Dubai’s population growth of more than 208,000 residents over the past year, according to the Dubai Statistics Centre.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that up to 3.5 million vehicles now circulate in Dubai during daytime hours — a 10 percent increase in two years, far above the global average growth of 2–4 percent.

After a summer lull, congestion is building again, particularly during peak hours. With schools reopening and nearly one million commuters entering Dubai daily from neighboring emirates, traffic volumes are expected to rise further.

To tackle congestion, RTA is implementing measures aimed at improving traffic flow by 30 percent. These include dynamic toll tariffs, 30 infrastructure projects worth billions of dirhams, flexible and remote working policies, restrictions on heavy vehicles, school zone upgrades, and expanded bus lanes. Major road corridors — including Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra, Hessa Street, and Al Fay Street — are also being upgraded.

In March, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei noted that Dubai’s vehicle growth rate had exceeded 8 percent, calling for car ownership and registration reforms. He stressed that the issue should be included in the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings to enhance coordination with local authorities.

Since the country’s post-pandemic rebound in 2021, traffic volumes have steadily risen, driven by an influx of professionals and high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE’s thriving economic hub.