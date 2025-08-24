Latest NewsNews

UAE Vehicle Numbers Surge Past 4.5m, Dubai Braces for Heavier Traffic

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago

The UAE is witnessing a sharp rise in vehicles on its roads, with official figures showing registrations reaching 4.56 million by June 2025 — up from 4.17 million a year earlier. This marks a 9.35 percent year-on-year increase, equivalent to an additional 390,000 cars.

Quarterly data also shows a 2 percent rise in registrations during Q2 2025, coinciding with Dubai’s population growth of more than 208,000 residents over the past year, according to the Dubai Statistics Centre.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that up to 3.5 million vehicles now circulate in Dubai during daytime hours — a 10 percent increase in two years, far above the global average growth of 2–4 percent.

After a summer lull, congestion is building again, particularly during peak hours. With schools reopening and nearly one million commuters entering Dubai daily from neighboring emirates, traffic volumes are expected to rise further.

To tackle congestion, RTA is implementing measures aimed at improving traffic flow by 30 percent. These include dynamic toll tariffs, 30 infrastructure projects worth billions of dirhams, flexible and remote working policies, restrictions on heavy vehicles, school zone upgrades, and expanded bus lanes. Major road corridors — including Umm Suqeim-Al Qudra, Hessa Street, and Al Fay Street — are also being upgraded.

In March, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei noted that Dubai’s vehicle growth rate had exceeded 8 percent, calling for car ownership and registration reforms. He stressed that the issue should be included in the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings to enhance coordination with local authorities.

Since the country’s post-pandemic rebound in 2021, traffic volumes have steadily risen, driven by an influx of professionals and high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE’s thriving economic hub.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 12 3

Over 300 Drug War Victims Apply to Join ICC Proceedings Against Duterte

13 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 31 1

Kris Aquino Discharged from Hospital After Surgical Procedures

8 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Orders Deportation of Woman After Drug Use Conviction

22 mins ago
iStock 2159670954 1

Dubai Driver Fined Dh5,000, License Suspended for Aggressive Road Rage on Sheikh Zayed Road

34 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button