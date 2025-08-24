Kris Aquino Discharged from Hospital After Surgical Procedures

Kris Aquino, dubbed the “Queen of All Media,” has been discharged from St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City after undergoing a series of surgical procedures.

In an Instagram post, Kris shared a photo of herself in the hospital and expressed gratitude to her doctors, hospital staff, and her supporters for their prayers. She called their concern and support an “unmerited grace.”

The actress and TV host recently had several procedures, including the implantation of a port-a-cath, as part of a more aggressive treatment plan for her multiple autoimmune diseases. Her doctors have advised a six-month isolation period to determine the best course of treatment.

This year has been a challenging medical journey for Kris. In February, she made a rare public appearance at the People Asia People of the Year 2025 awards to support designer Michael Leyva. In April, she revealed she is battling nine autoimmune diseases and has since undergone further procedures.

Earlier this week, she also shared that her doctors found concerning results in her blood panel, but assured her followers that she remains determined: “Tuloy pa rin ang laban.”