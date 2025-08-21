OFWs Reminded: Follow Host Country Laws, Avoid Moonlighting — DMW Chief

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac has reminded all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to strictly follow the laws of their host countries and refrain from unauthorized work, after six Filipinas were arrested in a Hong Kong dental clinic raid.

“We understand the emotional and financial pressures many of our OFWs face abroad. But let this serve as a serious warning—stay within the bounds of your employment contracts and visa conditions,” said Cacdac.

Reports said the six OFWs were caught performing tasks not covered by their employment visas—an offense considered illegal under Hong Kong laws.

“Huwag po tayong mag-moonlight. If your visa says you are employed for a specific job—stick to it. Anything outside that is a violation and could lead to arrest, detention, or even deportation,” he emphasized.

Cacdac acknowledged the diligence of Filipino workers but cautioned against risking safety and future for quick income. “Masipag ang mga Pilipino, alam ‘yan ng buong mundo. Pero ang pagsusumikap ay dapat naaayon sa batas.”

He stressed that immigration and labor enforcement in host countries applies to all foreign nationals and is not a matter of discrimination. “As guests in other countries, we are expected to respect and comply with their laws,” he said.

The six detained OFWs are currently awaiting legal proceedings. Cacdac assured that the DMW, in coordination with the Philippine Consulate and Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong, will provide legal aid and welfare assistance.

“Stay on track. Don’t be distracted by quick money schemes or emotional attachments that lead to illegal work. Ang kapalit nito ay maaaring pagkakakulong o pagka-deport. Hindi ito sulit,” he warned.