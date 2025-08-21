‘Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio dies at 88

Judge Frank Caprio, affectionately known as the “nicest judge in the world,” passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His family confirmed that he died surrounded by loved ones.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news that my father, Judge Frank Caprio, passed away today, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” his son, David, said in a video posted on Facebook.

David also thanked the public for their support during his father’s illness, noting that it lifted his spirits and helped him live longer than expected. “In his memory, please spread a little kindness today,” he added.

Caprio spent most of his career at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, United States, and became known worldwide through viral videos showing his courtroom, where he emphasized fairness and understanding for people in difficult situations.

His series, Caught in Providence, first aired locally in 2000 and gained broader recognition when it debuted on national television in 2018, captivating audiences with his empathy and warmth toward those who appeared before him.

In a message posted on August 20 while hospitalized, Judge Caprio asked supporters to remember him in their prayers during a challenging period in his health. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback. I’m back in the hospital now and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more,” he said.

“And so I ask you again, if it’s not too much, then you can remember me in your prayers. I’m a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the Almighty above is looking over us. So remember me, please,” he added.