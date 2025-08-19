‘Mabuhay ang ugnayang Emirati-Filipino’: UAE, Philippines celebrate 51 years of diplomatic relations

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Philippines commemorate 51 years of diplomatic relations today, August 19, marking over five decades of partnership and mutual progress since formal ties were established in 1974.

In a statement, His Excellency Mohamed Alqattam Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, reflected on this milestone and reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation, drive innovation, and ensure shared prosperity for generations to come.

“The UAE is home to more than one million Filipinos, whose contributions enrich every sector of society. The UAE remains committed to safeguarding their welfare and strengthening the bonds between the two nations,” H.E. Alzaabi said.

As part of the occasion, he recalled the November 2024 visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the UAE, where he met His Highness UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, adding that the two countries have expanded in areas such as trade, cultural exchange, development, and people-to-people connections.

“Over the past three years, both nations have signed approximately 22 agreements focusing on culture, energy transition, legal cooperation, government modernization, and security,” the Ambassador said.

He added that the upcoming signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is also poised to further boost trade and investment across key industries.

He highlighted recent joint initiatives that showcase the strength of the UAE-Philippines partnership, including the UAE’s USD 20 million support for Pasig River rehabilitation and a USD 15 billion Masdar-Philippines initiative to develop renewable energy projects, projected to provide up to 10 gigawatts of clean power by 2030.

H.E. Alzaabi concluded his message with warm wishes for the milestone, saying, “Happy anniversary and Mabuhay ang ugnayang Emirati-Filipino!”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, several historic landmarks in the Philippines, including the National Museum of the Philippines and the José Rizal Monument in Luneta Park, were illuminated in the colors of the UAE flag, honoring the 51-year-strong bond between the two nations.