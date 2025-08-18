Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Maine Mendoza Admits She Once Opened Up About Her Feelings for Alden Richards

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza has revealed that she once confessed her real feelings for her on-screen partner Alden Richards during the height of their phenomenal “AlDub” loveteam.

In a podcast interview, Mendoza recalled how she was always transparent with her emotions, openly expressing them to colleagues, fans, and to Alden himself.

“Nainlove ako sa kanya, hindi siya nanligaw, walang ganon… Sinabi ko sa kanya pero hindi siya nanligaw,” she shared.

She recounted a private rooftop conversation where she directly asked Alden about his feelings. Instead of an answer, Alden told her, “Hindi ko pwedeng sabihin sa iyo kasi mawawala ang magic.”

Mendoza added that even her fellow “Eat Bulaga” co-hosts were aware of her genuine emotions toward Alden at the time.

The “AlDub” tandem, which started in 2015 through the Kalyeserye segment, became a cultural phenomenon — breaking records, trending worldwide, and filling the Philippine Arena with over 55,000 fans during the “Tamang Panahon” event.

While Alden chose to keep their bond within the loveteam’s “magic,” Mendoza emphasized her confession was sincere. Today, she is happily married to actor-politician Arjo Atayde, while Richards continues his successful career in acting and hosting.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

535530294 1353668392783966 3181151070282245547 n

Robin Padilla Pushes Mandatory Drug Testing for All Gov’t Officials

30 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 18 3

Sotto refiles bill seeking mandatory 14th-month pay for private workers

8 mins ago
536284619 1069168762050255 7718428797333189374 n

PH Government Welcomes 40 Repatriated OFWs from Nigeria After Human Trafficking Ordeal

10 mins ago
533099136 10162545592373429 1395165764789438916 n 1

Nadia Montenegro Resigns from Padilla Office Amid Marijuana Allegations

21 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button