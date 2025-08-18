Maine Mendoza Admits She Once Opened Up About Her Feelings for Alden Richards

Actress and TV host Maine Mendoza has revealed that she once confessed her real feelings for her on-screen partner Alden Richards during the height of their phenomenal “AlDub” loveteam.

In a podcast interview, Mendoza recalled how she was always transparent with her emotions, openly expressing them to colleagues, fans, and to Alden himself.

“Nainlove ako sa kanya, hindi siya nanligaw, walang ganon… Sinabi ko sa kanya pero hindi siya nanligaw,” she shared.

She recounted a private rooftop conversation where she directly asked Alden about his feelings. Instead of an answer, Alden told her, “Hindi ko pwedeng sabihin sa iyo kasi mawawala ang magic.”

Mendoza added that even her fellow “Eat Bulaga” co-hosts were aware of her genuine emotions toward Alden at the time.

The “AlDub” tandem, which started in 2015 through the Kalyeserye segment, became a cultural phenomenon — breaking records, trending worldwide, and filling the Philippine Arena with over 55,000 fans during the “Tamang Panahon” event.

While Alden chose to keep their bond within the loveteam’s “magic,” Mendoza emphasized her confession was sincere. Today, she is happily married to actor-politician Arjo Atayde, while Richards continues his successful career in acting and hosting.