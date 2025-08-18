BINI files cybercrime complaint over Filipino street food spliced video

Members of P-pop girl group BINI have filed a criminal complaint before the prosecutor’s office in Santa Rosa, Laguna against the uploader of a spliced video that they said fueled online hate against them.

The complaint, filed under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, was made public through an Instagram post by the group’s lawyer, Joji Villanueva Alonso, and reported by ABS-CBN News.

The post showed members Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena taking their oath before a court officer.

Alonso did not disclose the respondent’s identity but said the person is facing charges of unjust vexation under Article 287 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Sections 4B and 6 of Republic Act 10175. The offense carries a penalty of six to 12 years in prison.

The group is also seeking ₱1 million in damages for each member, or a total of ₱8 million.

According to Alonso, the case stemmed from a 25-minute video of BINI members trying Filipino street food. A shortened two-minute version was uploaded online, showing only negative reactions, which she said distorted the narrative and triggered online attacks against the group.

She added that the spliced video caused “irreparable emotional and mental distress” to the members, stressing that free speech online must come with accountability.

“BINI is taking a strong stance against this digital form of abuse which is prevalent. Literally anyone may fall victim. In filing this case, BINI stands as a voice in fighting for all those who remain unheard,” Alonso said.