China rocket launch linked to loud blasts, smoke trail in Palawan

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said the smoke trail and loud sounds reported in Palawan on Monday evening were linked to the launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket.

PhilSA said it received reports from residents in Palawan who witnessed a visible smoke trail and heard loud sounds between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

“Initial assessment indicates that these are associated with the launch of China’s Long March 12 rocket from the Hainan International Commercial Launch Center,” the agency told GMA News Online.

PhilSA added that the Inter-agency Technical Working Group on Orbital Debris Protocols is currently verifying the sightings.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also confirmed that the incident was related to the rocket launch.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said five loud, booming explosions were monitored in the eastern part of Palawan on August 4.

A visible condensation trail consistent with rocket exhaust or propulsion was also observed, he said.

The PCG said there were no immediate threats to safety or navigation, but advised the public and mariners to report any sightings of possible debris to the nearest PCG station.