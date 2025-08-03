Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera Melt Hearts in Viral Livestream After GMA Gala 2025

Fans of Will Ashley and Bianca de Vera, popularly known as WillCa, were in kilig heaven after the two surprised everyone with a joint TikTok livestream on the IWANT channel following their solo red carpet appearances at the GMA Gala 2025.

The pair performed live duets, answered fan questions, and promoted the upcoming PBB Collove concert at the Araneta Coliseum. The stream ended with more than 93,000 live viewers and over 20 million reactions and likes, proving once again that their chemistry is unmatched both on-screen and off.

The WillCa fandom first exploded during Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, with their candid hug during the Big Night going viral. “Nagulat ako nag-trending siya… Isa sa pinapangarap naming mangyari sa karera namin,” Will shared at a recent fundraiser in Quezon City for Pawssion Project. Bianca echoed his sentiments, calling the moment “beautiful” and saying they didn’t expect such a heartfelt reaction from the public.

From trending hashtags to packed livestreams, the duo continues to gain momentum not just as love team partners but as rising stars admired for their authenticity. With the PBB Collove concert and more projects in the pipeline, fans can expect even more kilig from WillCa.