Thousands of OFWs Join Gov't Caravan in Dubai for Direct Access to Services

Thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from various parts of the United Arab Emirates flocked to the Dubai World Trade Centre for the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan, a large-scale event aimed at bringing Philippine government services closer to Filipino communities abroad.

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the initiative follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to streamline and improve access to public services for OFWs. The event was held in collaboration with various agencies such as OWWA, PSA, Pag-IBIG, SSS, DSWD, PAO, DTI-PTIC, and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai.

From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., attendees were able to avail of services including contract verification, legal assistance, housing and financial services, and welfare programs from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO). For many, the caravan served as a one-stop shop to address pressing personal and employment concerns without having to return to the Philippines.

The caravan reflects the Philippine government’s commitment to making public service accessible, responsive, and relevant to the needs of its modern-day heroes. Beyond paperwork and benefits, it also fostered a sense of connection and reassurance for OFWs working far from home.

