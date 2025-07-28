Marcos thanks Gulf states for clemency, kindness to OFWs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed deep gratitude to several Gulf nations for granting clemency and extending compassion to hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) facing legal and immigration issues.

During his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said around 600 Filipinos in Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates were granted pardon for various violations, allowing them to return home to their families.

“I personally convey the entire nation’s sincerest gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and to all leaders of various countries who granted clemency and showed kindness to our beloved compatriots,” the President said.

Marcos also recognized the Sultanate of Oman for helping secure the release of Filipino seafarers who were held captive by Houthi rebels.

The Filipino nationals were among 25 crew members aboard the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader, which was hijacked by Houthi forces near the port of Hodeidah in November 2023 while en route to India.

They were released on January 22, 2025, alongside eight other foreign nationals, in what the Houthis described as a gesture of support for the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.