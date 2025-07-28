Jeju Air jet still had working engine when it crashed, investigation says

A Jeju Air passenger jet that crashed in South Korea last December still had one functioning engine when it attempted an emergency landing, according to a preliminary update from South Korean investigators.

The Boeing 737-800 crashed at Muan Airport after a bird strike damaged both engines. The aircraft landed without lowering its landing gear, overshot the runway, and slammed into an embankment, bursting into flames and killing 179 of the 181 people on board.

An update dated July 19 from the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (ARAIB) revealed that the aircraft’s right engine, though damaged and emitting smoke, continued to generate enough thrust to keep the plane flying. Investigators also found that the crew had shut down the left engine, which sustained less damage, just 19 seconds after the bird strike.

The five-page update, which included cockpit voice recordings, flight data, and photos of the damaged engines, did not explain why the flight crew chose to turn off the less-damaged engine. The final investigation report is expected in June 2026.

The Jeju Air pilots’ union said the left engine also showed signs of a surge and the presence of bird remains, calling the update “misleading.”

Families of the victims, who were briefed privately on the findings, have urged investigators not to release the report prematurely, warning that it risks placing blame on the pilots without full context.

Both engines showed signs of internal damage, and previous findings confirmed duck feathers and blood were found inside. Engine manufacturer CFM International, a joint venture of GE and Safran, reported no mechanical defects unrelated to the bird strike or crash.

Aviation experts say early reports are often incomplete and should not be used to draw conclusions. The crash has also raised questions about airport infrastructure, as the aircraft struck a concrete embankment containing navigation equipment. South Korea’s transport ministry has since pledged to upgrade similar structures at seven domestic airports to meet international safety standards.