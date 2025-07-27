Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage as Beyoncé Surprises Fans in Las Vegas

Beyoncé thrilled fans during the final stop of her Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas by bringing out her Destiny’s Child sisters, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, for a surprise performance.

The onstage reunion marks the group’s first public appearance together since 2018 and sent fans into a frenzy online. Dressed in coordinated black ensembles, the trio performed a short medley that paid homage to their early 2000s chart-topping era.

Destiny’s Child, which formed in the late 1990s, rose to fame with hits like Survivor, Say My Name, and Bootylicious, becoming one of the most successful girl groups of all time before disbanding in 2006 to pursue solo careers. Despite their separation, the trio has occasionally reunited for major events, including the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and Coachella in 2018.

Fans are now speculating whether this appearance hints at future collaborations or even a full-blown comeback tour.