Last chance to join V5 First Pioneers Program and experience the HONOR Magic V5

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company announces that registration for the exclusive V5 First Pioneers program is closing soon. This is the final opportunity for select users to experience the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone to date, the HONOR Magic V5, ahead of its regional launch. Interested participants are urged to act quickly to secure their spot in this limited-access program.

Strong Community Engagement Through the V Future Pioneer Program

The V Future Pioneer program began with the launch of the HONOR Magic V2, where it received great positive feedback from early adopters who were eager to explore the future of foldable smartphones. Encouraged by this strong response, the program continued during the HONOR Magic V3 launch, receiving over 3,000 registrations, a clear sign of the growing interest in HONOR’s foldable technology.

As a human-centric brand, HONOR designed the program to foster meaningful engagement and direct conversation with users. This initiative built a close connection between HONOR and its users, allowing early adopters to be part of the innovation process. Their feedback and participation played an important role in improving the foldable experience and shaping the direction of future products.

Building on Proven Success: A Legacy of Innovation and Rapid Growth

HONOR’s foldable journey in the Middle East & Africa region has been marked by extraordinary milestones, reflecting strong market demand and user enthusiasm. The transition from HONOR Magic Vs to HONOR Magic V2 saw an exceptional growth, a testament to the breakthrough appeal of HONOR’s foldable design. This momentum continued with the thinnest and lightest AI foldable smartphone at that time HONOR Magic V3 launch, which achieved a further 61% growth over HONOR Magic V2, reflecting HONOR’s leadership in the category.

Introducing the HONOR Magic V5: The World’s Thinnest and Lightest Inward-Folding Smartphone to D ate

The newly launched HONOR Magic V5, the world’s thinnest and lightest inward-folding smartphone to date, sets a new benchmark in slim design, intelligent AI, and battery innovation. Measuring just 8.8mm thick and weighing only 217g, it combines sleek engineering with powerful performance.

At its core is MagicOS 9.0.1, featuring HONOR’s advanced AI agent, which enables users to complete everyday tasks with ease. From searching, creating presentations and writing code to booking taxis, sharing files, accessing live camera feeds, and even screen sharing, all can be done through simple voice or text commands. The HONOR Magic V5 also debuts the industry’s leading 5820 mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering outstanding energy density and power efficiency in a slim, foldable form.

How to Participate

Users interested in joining the V5 First Pioneers program are invited to register through the official signup portal through the link.

Submissions will be accepted to 9th July, 2025. After the registration period closes, HONOR will review applications and contact the selected participants. Those chosen will receive the HONOR Magic V5 device, along with full guidance and support throughout the testing program.