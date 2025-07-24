Heaven Peralejo Confirms Breakup with Marco Gallo

Actress Heaven Peralejo has confirmed that she and actor Marco Gallo have ended their romantic relationship, marking the end of their real-life pairing—but not necessarily their onscreen tandem. In an interview with MJ Marfori posted on TikTok on Thursday, July 24, Peralejo said the split was a “mutual decision” and that the two remain on good terms.

“We’re not together anymore,” Peralejo stated. “It was a mutual decision to move forward individually, so we’re okay. We’re good friends.” She also asked fans for understanding and continued support despite their different paths.

Peralejo added that while they are currently giving each other space, she’s not closing the door on future work with Gallo under their well-loved tandem, “MarVen.” According to her, there’s no bad blood between them, and they’re both mature about the situation.

The pair rose to popularity for their chemistry both on- and off-screen. With the confirmation of their breakup, fans expressed mixed emotions online—some heartbroken, others hopeful that their professional partnership will remain strong.