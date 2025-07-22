MLBB, Valorant, and more: Dubai Police to host esports tournament with AED 200K prize pool

Dubai Police is inviting gamers to join its Esports Tournament this August for a chance to take home a share of the AED 200,000 prize pool.

Players can register to compete in Valorant, DOTA 2, EAFC 25 (singles), Counter Strike 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The event will also feature a Dubai Police Game Jam and a Capture The Flag contest.

“Join four days of top-tier competition, immersive experiences, and prizes worth AED 200,000—live at the Dubai Police Officers Club. Register now and be part of the biggest gaming event,” Dubai Police said in a social media post.

Now on its fifth edition, the tournament will run from August 14 to 17 and will bring together the gaming community for live, high-level competition.

With huge cash prizes and exciting challenges, this is a perfect opportunity for gamers to showcase their talent and claim their spot among the top competitors.

Registration is now open for those ready to take on the challenge and join the action-packed event.