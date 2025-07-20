Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Police dismantles int’l drug network operating in Canada, Spain, UAE

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 hours ago

Screengrab from WAM

Sharjah Police has dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate operating from Canada to Spain and into the UAE, following a major cross-border operation.

A total of 131 kilograms of narcotics and psychoactive substances and nearly 9,945 capsules of controlled medication were seized, while seven suspects were arrested in the UAE, according to WAM.

Authorities uncovered a drug trafficking route that began at the Port of Toronto in Canada, passed through Malaga in Spain, and ended at a port in the UAE.

They began their investigation after noticing an Arab man, among the arrested, frequently entering the UAE with his wife and children. Surveillance and strategic ambushes led to the discovery of the group’s operations and the arrest of the main suspect and his local contacts.

Police revealed that the primary suspect used his wife and two children as cover for his illegal activities. He admitted to his role in the operation and said he used “geo-location drops,” a method of hiding drugs in specific areas for pickup, to distribute the narcotics.

Five other suspects, all of Asian nationality, were also arrested after evidence showed they were involved in receiving and distributing the drugs. The seized shipment, found hidden in a container filled with car spare parts, was linked to one of the suspects by name.

The suspects are now in the custody of judicial authorities in the UAE.

The Ministry of Interior, working closely with international partners, is continuing efforts to track down other members of the syndicate overseas and is taking legal action to break up the network completely, WAM said.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin19 hours ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 7

Kylie Padilla open to GL project with Jasmine Curtis-Smith

14 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 8

Saudi Arabia to launch new low-cost airline with 45-plane fleet by 2030

45 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 33

Sara Duterte accuses Marcos administration of working with ICC to detain ex-president Duterte

2 hours ago
fig

Gymnast Jasmine Ramilo represents PH in FIG World Cup Milan

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button